Boise neighborhood searching for burglars caught on surveillance video

BOISE, ID - A Boise neighborhood is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men caught breaking into cars on surveillance video.
This happened in the Frontier neighborhood in Boise, located near Ustick and Five Mile Roads.
A police report has been filed.
Boise Police are encouraging folks to remove any valuables from their vehicles before locking their car doors at night.
“Where you park is important. Parking in the driveway is good, parking in the garage is even better, that way you can shut the garage door,” said Ed Fritz, Crime Prevention Supervisor with the Boise Police Department. “Making sure, if it’s a nighttime situation, you leave those lights on at night so there’s more visibility to your vehicle and more visibility around your home.”
Police say it’s also important to lock any outside doors in your home.
If you recognize the people in the video, or if you’d like to report any suspicious activity, call Crimestoppers at (208) 343-COPS.