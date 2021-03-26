Boise native named Space Force brigadier general

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise native has been officially named the Space Force brigadier general. On March 25, the U.S. Senate confirmed Col. James "Jim" Smith, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Smith is now the Commander of Peterson-Schriever garrison, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. He leads a 2,500 member team providing Base Operating Support to over 18,400 military, Department of Defense Civilians and contractor personnel at 22 locations worldwide. The personnel execute U.S. Space Force missile warning, space domain awareness, space control, satellite communications, electronic warfare and cyberspace missions, according to a news release.

The troops fall under Space Operations Command, the first field command of the U.S. Space Force. The organization also generates, presents and sustains combat0ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the USSF Service Component to U.S. Space Command.

“The mission of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison is extremely important. Our team provides support to critical national security missions across the globe,” said Smith. “We directly enable the execution of numerous Space Force missions including GPS, satellite communications, and space domain awareness—all capabilities critical to preserving the ‘American way of life’.”

Smith graduated from Meridian High School and left Boise in 1991 to be a cadet at the Air Force Academy. The release says he was a paperboy for the Idaho Statesman while he was in high school.

“When I first left Boise for the Air Force Academy, I didn’t necessarily know what kind of career awaited me,” said Smith. “However, I’ve had incredible opportunities and served with amazing people all around the world. I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve my country. Thank you to all of my family and friends, colleagues and mentors, teachers who have played a role in my journey.”