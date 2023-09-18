Boise National Forest begins seasonal shutdowns in developed campgrounds

This week is predicting the first multi-day cool down that we've experienced since June, giving clear indication that the seasons are changing and that colder weather isn't far away.

Accompanying the Fall Equinox are notices of developed campgrounds shutting down services for the season.

The US Forest Service has announced the Boise National Forest closure schedule, providing dates and conditions of locking the gates.



If you are planning a camping trip, rangers remind explorers to prepare for changing weather conditions (temperatures and precipitation), pack out all waste, bring your own potable water, and be sure that any campfires are DEAD OUT before departing.