Boise Music Festival announces Main Stage Lineup for 2024

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Food, music, art, and entertainment: the Boise Music Festival returns this summer with a multitude of superstars co-headlining the main stage:



Dustin Lynch

Jason Derulo

CeeLo Green

Bryan Martin

Sugarhill Gang

The Frontmen

In addition, over 40 local bands will be playing throughout the day across the five local stages. A number of family -oriented events will also be there including a carnival, arts and crafts vendors, and a Kids Zone in the center Expo Idaho building.

The 13th annual event will be hosted at Expo Idaho from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boise Music Festival website.