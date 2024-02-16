Watch Now
News

Actions

Boise Music Festival announces Main Stage Lineup for 2024

Jason Derulo, Dustin Lynch, CeeLo Green and more!
Boise Music Festival Main Stage crowd
Boise Music Festival
Boise Music Festival 2022 Main Stage crowd
Boise Music Festival Main Stage crowd
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 14:04:54-05

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Food, music, art, and entertainment: the Boise Music Festival returns this summer with a multitude of superstars co-headlining the main stage:

  • Dustin Lynch
  • Jason Derulo
  • CeeLo Green
  • Bryan Martin
  • Sugarhill Gang
  • The Frontmen

In addition, over 40 local bands will be playing throughout the day across the five local stages. A number of family -oriented events will also be there including a carnival, arts and crafts vendors, and a Kids Zone in the center Expo Idaho building.

The 13th annual event will be hosted at Expo Idaho from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boise Music Festival website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights