Boise Mayor talks affordable housing, city safety in State of the City Address

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean outlined her vision for the city in her 2023 State of the City Address, highlighting city projects which aim to address housing affordability, public safety, transportation and access to parks.

Mayor McLean discussed the City of Boise's work on the housing project on State and Arthur, a development that she plans to pair with housing incentives like a new zoning code to create homes in the city and address growing needs in the community.

“By partnering to provide homes at Boise budgets, our neighborhoods remain strong, our people are cared for, and we protect the Boise we know and love today for our kids and theirs,” said the Mayor.

McLean also announced a proposal to expand the property tax rebate program for Boise homeowners in 2024, a program that gave back $1.2 million in rebates under the Boise Mayor.

“Saving money and giving it back, while delivering results for Boise, is what it means to stay true to our values of taking care of people,” said McLean.

Safety in Boise was also discussed, with McLean outlining proposals to implement mental health professionals in relevant police work and also to include four-person staffing on Boise Fire Department fire engines.

The Boise Mayor also touched on the feasibility of returning passenger train service to the city via the Boise Train Depot.

“In partnership with mayors throughout this region and throughout all of Southern Idaho, with the support of the Governor, our delegation, military bases, our colleges and universities, and the tribes, we are pushing to link our city with Southern Idaho and Salt Lake City,” said Mayor McLean. “Because just as we want our residents and neighborhoods to be connected, we want to connect our families, our college kids, and our cities to each other.”

Other topics discussed in the address included increased support for childcare providers, water quality investments and efforts to ensure all Boise residents are within a 10-minute walk from a park.