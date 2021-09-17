Boise Mayor addresses future projects, honors health and essential workers in State of the City

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's opening remarks in her second State of the City address focused on the activation of Crisis Standards of Care statewide calling on the state to take action.

“Our hospitals and medical centers are full they’re being flooded with people from across Idaho, as our entire state entered Crisis Standards of Care. Let me be clear it did not need to be this way. When COVID-19 started Boise led, we stayed home, we wore masks, we physically distance and sacrifice, and when the vaccine became available Boise lined up,” she said.

McLean said the city will continue to do its part to help support health care systems.

“I continue a daily conversation with leaders in our health care systems to monitor the situation I stand ready to help the system and staff we rely on,” McLean said.

During the meeting, she recognized those who have stepped up during the pandemic and a key to the city will be placed inside Boise city hall to honor the front line health and essential workers.

“To make sure future Boiseans understand that people step up, they know the concerns the fear we had. The action we took, to keep our kids safe, our schools open, our businesses running, and the neighborhood strong,” McLean said.

Mayor announces several new city projects

The mayor's speech also highlighted some future projects and developments the city is working on. Which includes an ambitious new pathway plan that the mayor likened to the Boise greenbelt. The project is known as the Tuttle Lateral Pathway.

“Which is behind Milwaukee park. Will make a connection between Milwaukee and Cole roads connecting all those people in between there them. I want to thank the partnership between Nampa, Meridian Irrigation District. The pathway committee will continue to work to connect our neighborhoods, our kids to our school, and our residents to jobs,” McLean said.

Investments in housing and child care programs the city is working as well.

McLean also said the city is exceeding expectations in its goal to reach 100 percent clean electricity by 2023 and launching electric garbage trucks.

“It’s an incredible step forward and examples how we are taking real climate action,” she said.

To watch the full meeting click here.

