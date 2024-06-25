Boise man with white supremacy ties enters guilty plea in plot to attack Idaho power grid

WILMINGTON, North Carolina — On June 24, 29 year old Jordan Duncan from Boise, Idaho entered a guilty plea to aiding in the manufacturing of a firearm.

The charge stems from Duncan's participation in a group with white supremacist ties that was working towards targeting the Idaho power grid and had conducted live-fire training near Boise.

Duncan, a former marine assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, is the last of five to be charged in connection to the plot which was developed between 2017 and 2020.

Previously filed charges allege that Duncan's co-defendants were frequent users of the "Iron March" forum, where Duncan was eventually recruited from.

Duncan and his co-defendants produced a video of their training near Boise, where they can be seen firing short barrel rifles and other assault-type rifles. The video ends with the participants giving a Nazi salute beneath an image of a black sun, a white supremacist symbol. The last frame of the video displays the phrase "Come home white man."

Prior to his arrest, Duncan had relocated to Boise from Texas to be closer to other group members.

Duncan's four co-defendants have already entered guilty pleas for their various crimes, his crime of manufacturing of a firearm carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in federal prison.

Now, all five co-conspirators await sentencing before Chief US District Judge Richard E Myers II.