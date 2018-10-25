BOISE - Boise Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened just before 9:00 Wednesday night at W. Targee Street and S. Vista Avenue. A male adult pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows that a female driver was going north on Vista when she hit the pedestrian at the intersection of Targee Street. The Boise Police Crash Reconstruction Team and detectives stayed on scene with the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation. According to Boise Police Dispatch, northbound Vista was closed during the on-scene investigation, but lanes have since reopened.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.