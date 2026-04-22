Boise man describes 'chaos' after gunman fires on tourists at Mexican pyramid

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise resident who was caught up in a shooting at Mexico’s iconic Teotihuacan pyramids described the "chaos" as a gunman opened fire at a crowd of visitors at the archaeological site on Monday.

Greg Magadini was visiting the site with two friends when the incident took place.

He said he and his friends managed to jump off the side of a platform to safety, with one injuring her ankle.

WATCH: Boise man recounts the harrowing incident

Boise resident describes shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

"People were screaming, people were ducking. People were running for the big staircase to try to get off the platform. And in that moment, it clicked in my mind that we were in a situation with an active shooter," Magadini said.

"It was a ton of chaos. There was so much chaos. It was really hard to pinpoint exactly what was going on," he added.

"I didn't know, like, which direction he was shooting, and then amongst the chaos, a few other people that were strangers to me were also jumping off the ledge, but very few. And then, a kind of a cluster of other tourists were were dashing for the stairs. Everyone else just lay down prone and there was kind of no other options."

The gunman carried materials that were apparently related to the deadly 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, authorities said Tuesday, a day after the attack that killed a Canadian woman and left at least 13 people injured.

Although officials did not mention Columbine by name, they referred to several books and handwritten notes that belonged to the gunman and referenced attacks in the United States in April 1999.

Monday marked the 27th anniversary of the massacre in Colorado.

Seven people were wounded by gunshots at the archaeological site north of the capital, the local government said.

The nature of the other injuries was not disclosed, but some people fell when the shooting started, including some who were climbing on the pyramids.

The assailant, who acted alone, shot and killed himself, authorities said, and security officials found a gun, a knife, and ammunition at the scene.