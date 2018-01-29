Boise man arrested on 13 child injury felonies

BOISE, ID - A Boise man was booked into the Ada County Jail late Friday afternoon on eight felony charges of injury to a child and five felony charges of inflicting great bodily harm.

“Because of this sensitive nature of this case and the number of victims involved, we are releasing very little information right now,” said Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams.

“This was not a one-time incident,” she added.

On November 30th of last year, Boise Police began investigating after a report of child abuse. “The abuse occurred over time and involved more than one victim,” Williams stated.

Authorities have declined to immediately release the number of victims or where the crimes allegedly occurred. A warrant was issued on Friday for Waterman. He was later arrested without incident.

Williams said the suspect and victims knew each other.

Waterman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse.

