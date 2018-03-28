Boise man arrested for retail thefts

BOISE, ID - A Boise man faces five burglary counts –- in addition to a number of other charges -- after police say he was involved in a series of Boise-area retail thefts.

Weir Hoffman, 34, was booked into the Ada County Jail earlier this week. In addition to the burglary charges, Hoffman also faces one count of felony grand theft, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

In a follow-up investigation into the retail thefts, Boise Police officers arranged a meeting with a man at his home near Ustick and Maple Grove Roads in west Boise. “The man had a warrant for grand theft and several burglaries from a Meridian investigation,” according to a Boise Police Department news release.

“BPD officers arranged to meet the man after seeing an advertisement he posted on social media with what was believed to be stolen property. When officers met the man, they confirmed his identity and warrants, and took him into custody. A search revealed he was in possession of a small baggy of suspected meth and a glass smoking pipe,” the release said.

Officers say they also located evidence Hoffman had been involved in several other retail thefts not connected to the Meridian case.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges could be filed.

