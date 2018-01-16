Boise man arrested for pharmacy robberies

BOISE, ID - A man has been booked into Ada County Jail, charged in connection with robbing two west Boise pharmacies.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Boise Police officers responded to a robbery at the Rite-Aid store near Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.

“The suspect made threatening statements and got away with prescription painkillers from the pharmacy,” according to a Boise Police news release. About ten minutes later, officers found the suspect near Five Mile and Franklin Roads, about a mile away from where the robbery took place.

Officers shut down traffic for a short time between the railroad tracks and Franklin Road while they took the suspect -- later identified as Graydon Wood, 41, of Boise -- into custody.Detectives say they were able to find evidence Wood is also responsible for another robbery also involving the theft of prescription medication from a pharmacy –- also on Fairview -- on Oct. 30th of last year.

Wood was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony robbery charges.

