BOISE, ID - Rubange Sebahutu, 60, of Boise was booked into the Ada County Jail late Tuesday afternoon after police say he forced a juvenile girl into his home and made “inappropriate contact” with her.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website, Sebahutu now faces felony charges of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and first-degree kidnapping for the purpose of ransom or committing rape

Police were contacted on Tuesday about an incident inside a home on the 200 block of E. Front Street in Boise.

“Upon investigation, officers found evidence that the suspect, forced a juvenile acquaintance into his residence and made inappropriate contact with her,” a Boise Police news release said.

No further information was available.

A BPD Victim Witness Coordinator is providing assistance to the victim.

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims, according to the release.

If you have any information about Sebahutu or the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers: at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

