Boise man arrested after police receive multiple reports of gunshots in West Boise

Ada County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Pereira, 21, Boise. Man arrested for shooting incident
BOISE, Idaho — A 21-year-old is in the Ada County Jail after police responded to multiple reports of gunshots on Saturday evening in West Boise.

According to a press release from the Boise Police, two calls came in at approximately 9:30 p.m., both of which indicated shots were fired near Five Mile and Ustick Roads. The first calls were reported in the 11000 block of Goldenrod Avenue, where evidence suggests a suspect fired shots from a vehicle, hitting the window of a home. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. Officers secured the scene while initiating a search for the suspect.

Another call regarding gunshots came in at 10 p.m., this time from the 9000 block of Lancelot Avenue, where a white male in a dark hoodie driving a maroon sedan allegedly fired shots at another home. Again, no injuries or significant damage were reported.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 8000 block of Morning Mist Court in search of "a suspicious suspect and vehicle." There, they found the suspect attempting to enter a home. A search of his vehicle revealed bullet holes and a firearm.

Evidence also indicated Pereira was under the influence of alcohol, leading to his arrest and booking into the Ada County Jail on multiple charges, including: Weapon-Unlawful Discharge at a House, Occupied Building, Vehicle, etc. (F) and Driving Under the Influence - Excessive (M).

