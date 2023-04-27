Watch Now
Boise Mall car show will collect donations for the Idaho Foodbank

Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 13:49:23-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Towne Square Mall invites motor enthusiasts to a weekend car show this Saturday, April 29. The event will showcase cars from 4-8 p.m. in both the parking lot and inside the mall itself for the first time ever.

The event, hosted by Track Shark, sold out slots to display vehicles just 3 hours after the event was announced. Spectators, however, are invited to view the event for free.

The family-friendly event will feature music, several vendors, and a raffle which can be entered for $5 or a can of food to benefit the Idaho Foodbank.

More details and the schedule are available on the event page.

