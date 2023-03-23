Boise Library hosts multiple-employer hiring event March 22

BOISE, Idaho — Employers from several industries will be looking for workers at a hiring event Wednesday, March 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Cole & Ustick branch of the Boise Public Library, 7557 W. Ustick Road.

Participating employers include the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Anderson Merchandisers, Boise State University, City of Boise, Guerdon, Idaho Power, Norco, Transportation Security Administration, Treasure Valley YMCA and many more.

Some open positions include bus drivers, maintenance technicians, administrative assistants, engineers, purchasing agents, auditors, design drafters, HVAC specialists, among others.

To prepare for the event, job seekers should bring resumes. They should be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications with employers, and have all the information needed to fill out job applications.

Find a list of participating employers on the Labor calendar at labor.idaho.gov/dnn/calendar [lnks.gd][lnks.gd].

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.