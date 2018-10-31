Boise leaf composting program provides free compost for residents

BOISE -

The leaves are breaking which means it's time to start raking. Now, that's a given, but what not all Boise residents may know, is that after these leaves are gathered, they can be turned into something useful later.

Free compost, available to all people who participate in Boise's composting program.

From setting out on your curb, all the way through composting, and then back to Boise yards and gardens as finished compost.

All gathered and produced locally, saying goodbye to the days of leaves taking up space in the trash can, only to then head to the landfill.

"Anything that can be composted can go in the bags so anything like sticks, branches, as long as they fit in the bags and it's similar to what you'd get out of your yard," said Colin Hickman, Communications Manager for the Public Works Department for the City of Boise.

The city asks that you first fill up your compost cart, the can with the green lid, and then set out up to 10 leaf bags per week. Republic Services will pick up about three bags on your collection day, then come for the rest a couple of days later.

"The city offers collection year round, and as many leaf bags as you set out, they will be collected," said Hickman.

Despite bad weather, the bags are built to withstand moisture, and you can pick up bags at any home improvement store around town.

It isn't only leaves that can be composted, but also garden and yard scraps, grass kitchen scraps, and much more.

For more information on what can be composted, click here.