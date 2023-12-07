Boise leaf collections sites closing soon

As winter appears to be getting closer and closer, the city has announced that the seven leaf collection sites will be closing Monday, December 11 at sunset.

Any residents still raking up leaves can drop them off at these collection sites free of charge.

After the sites close, residents can still set yard waste out weekly at the curb or ally in compost bins and as many as 10 bags at a time. Leaves can also be taken to the Ada County Landfill until December 16.

City of Boise Leaf Drop Off Sites



Elm Grove Park, 2200 W. Irene St.

Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St.

Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, 500 S. Walnut St.

Willow Lane Park, 4623 W. Willow Ln.

Borah Park, 801 S. Aurora Dr.

Fairmont Park, 7925 W. Northview St.

Joplin Road Compost Pick-Up Site, 12142 Joplin Rd.

Leaves collected through the city are used to make compost, which is then distributed and available to residents at two locations:

City of Boise Compost Give Back Sites

