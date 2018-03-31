Boise juveniles crash stolen car full of stolen items

Boise, (ID) - Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Boise Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. Fairview Ave and N. Curtis Rd. The vehicles involved were a passenger car and a pickup truck. A preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck was traveling south on Curtis and the passenger car was traveling north on Curtis. The crash occurred when the passenger car attempted to make a left turn on to Fairview or a u-turn in front of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck received non-life threatening injuries. The driver and three passengers in the other vehicle are all 17-years-old and the three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital. One juvenile is in critical condition, one is in serious condition and one received minor injuries. The juvenile in critical condition was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Once officers secured the scene and began an investigation they found evidence that the vehicle the teens were in was stolen and contained stolen items. The 17-year old driver was arrested and charged with felony grand theft auto and felony burglary. He was booked on those charges and taken to Ada County Juvenile Detention.

Boise Police detectives, SROs, and the crash reconstruction team responded to the scene and the investigation remains ongoing. It’s still undetermined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

All roads are open at this time.