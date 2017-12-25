Boise Juvenile robbed with airsoft gun

Boise, (ID) - Three people are in custody after Boise police say they robbed someone in the north end with an airsoft gun.



The alleged robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. near Hyde Park. Police say the suspects took off with a juvenile's phone and wallet.

Police caught up with the suspects' car near 34th Street and Magnolia near Hill Road where they got stuck on icy roads.



A female suspect reportedly took off on foot but was quickly caught.

The slick roads also caused a Boise police patrol car to smash through a wooden fence but the vehicle was not damaged, and no one was hurt.



Police were able to recover the stolen phone but are still looking for the wallet.

Two of the suspects are juveniles.

