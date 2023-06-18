Boise hosts the US Youth Soccer President's Cup and Far West Regionals this month

BOISE, Idaho — The Simplot Sports Complex in South East Boise will be very busy this month as Idaho Youth Soccer is hosting US Youth Soccer's President's Cup and Far West Regionals.

Hundreds of teams from 14 states, and thousands of youth soccer players will be in Boise playing soccer.

“It’s an amazing that we get to play here and Boise gets to host it and a tremendous community gets to host the President’s Cup and Regionals next week," Said Max Weber. "It’s just awesome for our families.”

Weber is the coach of the Boise Thorns Girls 2007 team. His team is playing in the President's Cup before heading out to California for a tournament next week.

Weber says bringing the events to Boise is beneficial to all the players. Having teams and kids from all over the country helps athletes experience different competitions.

Weber says the Treasure Valley is in a really good place. The Thorns have produced players like Logan Smith, who currently plays at Stanford.

He says the current players on his roster are very talented as well.

“He gets on your butt about everything, but he knows how hard you can play and if you’re not playing your best, he’ll hold you to your standard," said Grace Hatch, a Thorns player. She says Weber is a great coach.

For information about the President's Cup, or how to volunteer, visit the Idaho Youth Soccer website.

