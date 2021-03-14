Boise Highland Games supports local disabled veterans

PARMA, Idaho — The Boise Highland Games is an annual event that recreates the fun and excitement of the Scottish highland games.

Originally, the highland games were used to assess combat abilities and train Scottish soldiers. Boise's highland games at Old Fort Boise recreate nine events found in the Scottish version of the games for athletes to participate in.

"It's where we throw the big telephone poles that everybody sees." Ron Campbell, Chief of the Scottish American Athletic Association of Idaho, describes one of the most recognizable games, the caber toss. "They have anywhere from ten-foot-long poles that are 50 to 80 pounds all the way up to 22 feet long that weigh about 180 pounds."

Campbell says his favorite part about the games is how close everyone is. "Even though everybody is competing, they cheer each other on, and they help each other out. It's just a big giant family reunion every time you show up, so it's really fun."

The event was free for public viewing, but athletes had to pay to participate. All proceeds from the event will go to Disabled American Veterans, an organization that helps disabled veterans with VA claims.