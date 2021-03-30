Menu

Boise High School going remote after asbestos discovery

Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:06:30-04

BOISE, Idaho — Classes at Boise High School are going remote until at least April 2 after asbestos was discovered.

According to the school's daily announcements, crews were working on HVAC upgrades over spring break in the main building. While working on HVAC equipment, asbestos pipe wrap was found and the asbestos containment was breached.

The written announcements said District Facilities personnel followed all safety protocols and a containment plan was put into action. The affected areas will be cleaned, stabilized and air quality checks will be done to show conditions are safe.

The school expects the project will be finished by April 2. Those affected will be notified when in-person learning at the school can resume.

Curbside meals will be available for students at North Junior High from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

