Boise Hawks to stream all games this season on Playsight, Facebook

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks announced Tuesday that all games will be streamed on Playsight and Facebook Live.

Playsight.com will host online streams for all 48 home games this season. Fans will be able to see and hear the game thanks to Playsight cameras installed inside the ballpark, according to a news release.

Road games this season will have the voice of the Hawks, Leonard Barry, for radio-style broadcasts on Facebook Live. The release says the Facebook Live streams will be audio-only.

Tickets are on sale for future games on the Boise Hawks website. The next game on June 2 at 7:15 p.m. against Missoula.