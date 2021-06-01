Watch
News

Actions

Boise Hawks to stream all games this season on Playsight, Facebook

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Boise Hawks Memorial Stadium
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:07:52-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Hawks announced Tuesday that all games will be streamed on Playsight and Facebook Live.

Playsight.com will host online streams for all 48 home games this season. Fans will be able to see and hear the game thanks to Playsight cameras installed inside the ballpark, according to a news release.

Road games this season will have the voice of the Hawks, Leonard Barry, for radio-style broadcasts on Facebook Live. The release says the Facebook Live streams will be audio-only.

Tickets are on sale for future games on the Boise Hawks website. The next game on June 2 at 7:15 p.m. against Missoula.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light