Boise Hawks' seasonal job fair coming soon

BOISE, ID - The Boise Hawks will be holding their annual seasonal job fair for the 2018 season on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Memorial Stadium in Boise.

The Hawks are a Single-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

“Each summer, we look forward to our baseball season,” said General Manager Bob Flannery. “We need the workforce from our local community to make this a successful operation. Our positions of employment are great for first-time job seekers, retirees, and everyone in-between.”

The team is looking for personnel to join their game-day staff for the upcoming season.

Positions include: ticket takers, box office staff, ushers, cooks, servers, food runners, beer pourers, hawkers, promotional support team members, and bat boys (or girls.)

There are 38 home games at Memorial Stadium.

Position hours differ, officials said, but range from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Operating hours are dependent on how long each game lasts, which can vary.

The Job Fair will consist of standard applicant paperwork and brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks Management.

All applicants must be 16 or older.

