Boise Hawks host FREE Baseball clinic

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, June 10, in honor of MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend, the Seattle Mariners and the Boise Hawks are putting on a FREE youth clinic.

Beginning at 10:00 am, kids ages 7-12 are invited to join in PLAY BALL Weekend festivities at Memorial Stadium. There they will be able to gain instruction at various skill stations from former college and professional players and coaches.

You can register here.

Participants will receive a free Mariners ball player swag bag and a ticket to a future Boise Hawks game courtesy of the Idaho Youth Sports Commission!