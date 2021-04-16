Boise Hawks gearing up for a new season in a new league, tryouts April 30 and May 1

BOISE — The Boise Hawks are gearing up for a new season in the MLB partner Pioneer Baseball League.

Since they are no longer affiliated with Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies organization, the Hawks have to recruit their own players.

They will be holding open tryouts on April 30 and May 1.

The Hawks open the season on the road facing the Ogden Raptors on May 22. Opening Night at Memorial Stadium is on May 26 against the Grand Junction Rockies.

