Boise Hawks gearing up for a new season in a new league, tryouts April 30 and May 1

Christopher Morris
<p>The parking lot outside Memorial Stadium in Boise , Idaho during the game between the Vancouver Canadians and the Boise Hawks. (Photo by Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 14:46:30-04

BOISE — The Boise Hawks are gearing up for a new season in the MLB partner Pioneer Baseball League.

Since they are no longer affiliated with Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies organization, the Hawks have to recruit their own players.

They will be holding open tryouts on April 30 and May 1.

The Hawks open the season on the road facing the Ogden Raptors on May 22. Opening Night at Memorial Stadium is on May 26 against the Grand Junction Rockies.

For more information on tryouts, click here.

