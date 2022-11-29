Boise Grinch giving back to those in need again this Christmas

BOISE, Idaho — With snow all over the valley, it's truly starting to feel like Christmas.

Last year – Idaho News 6 introduced you to the “Boise Grinch,” aka Michelle Rodriguez Garcia. Garcia wanted to give back to the community during the holiday season but in a different way.

“I like to help people and it's fun. It's fun doing this,” she said.

Through family photos with the Grinch, Garcia raised over $300 last Christmas to help a family in need.

“We were able to raise for just one family. I was able to put a homeless mom in a hotel with her two kids,” she said. “So she got 5 days and then on Christmas day I went back and paid for her groceries and then I raised enough to get gift cards to pass out in the neighborhood.”

This year her goal is to help two families and get them into hotels for the wintery holiday.

“It’s important to give back not just for Christmas but all year round that people are in need,” she said. “People need help out there.”

Plus – she gets to have some fun, and scare a few kids along the way.

“A lot of them don’t know I'm showing up and I’ll just go walk in their houses and they’ll go ‘what is that? Who is that? and freak out,’” she said.

“My son said that would be funny if you dressed like the grinch and went around ‘Grinching’. So I was like that would be funny. I got on my motorcycle and went around doing it, and then it became this, so I want to keep doing it every year,” she said.

If you want photos taken with the Boise Grinch or just to donate, you can message her here on Facebook.

If you want to see her in action, she will be at the Marsing Christmas Parade Friday night where the city is turning into its own Whoville.