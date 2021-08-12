Boise Goathead Fest requiring face masks, 'vaccinations expected'

The Boise Goathead Fest will require all attendees to wear masks and "vaccination is expected" for anyone over 12 years old.

Organizers of the August 28 event announced the safety precautions after discussions with the City of Boise and Central District Health regarding rising case numbers and the delta variant.

"Because Boise Goathead Fest is an entirely outdoor event, has a large footprint that allows social distancing, and has additional precautions in place, we believe that this important community-building event can be held with extremely minimal risk," organizers said in a statement. "If things change between now and August 28, additional precautions and adjustments will be taken."

Precautions include staying home when sick and social distancing. Guidelines also include:

Masks are mandatory



Wear a mask while waiting for the parade to begin

Wear a mask when entering the park after the parade. Individuals will not be allowed in without one

During the festival, wear a mask whenever in close proximity to strangers for longer than 5 minutes.

Free masks will be provided throughout the day for those without one

Staff and volunteers interacting with the public will be wearing masks at all times

Vaccination is expected for all participants 12 or older



We know vaccination is the No. 1 thing we can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All eligible attendees are expected to do their part in keeping everyone safe by getting a COVID-19 vaccination



"In 2021, we are taking the same approach (as 2020), making safety our top priority, and doubling down on the power of the bicycle to connect people in a safe and meaningful way," Boise Bicycle Project Executive Director Jimmy Hallyburton said in a statement. "Some of our precautions, like wearing a mask and vaccination expectations, will be unfortunately controversial, but we are committed to putting the safety needs of the community first. If it allows us to share space, even at slightly larger distances, it’s a very small price to pay.”