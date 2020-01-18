BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fry Company is now partnering with Orchestra Provisions to provide a variety of cricket seasonings in their restaurants.

Crickets are a source of protein, fibers, nutrients and omega 3 oils.

According to Andrew Hanebutt, the marketing director for the restaurant chain, crickets are a sustainable protein that is on the rise.

"I think we're ahead of the game and I think the next five to ten years, we'll see a lot more sustained product and sustainable protein like crickets," Hanebutt said.