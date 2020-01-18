Menu

Boise Fry Company now providing cricket powder seasoning in restaurants

Posted: 2:37 PM, Jan 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-18 16:37:12-05
Crickets are a source of protein, fibers, nutrients and omega 3 oils.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fry Company is now partnering with Orchestra Provisions to provide a variety of cricket seasonings in their restaurants.

According to Andrew Hanebutt, the marketing director for the restaurant chain, crickets are a sustainable protein that is on the rise.

"I think we're ahead of the game and I think the next five to ten years, we'll see a lot more sustained product and sustainable protein like crickets," Hanebutt said.

