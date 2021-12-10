Boise Foothills trails expected to be muddy through the weekend after snow, rain

BOISE, Idaho — Muddy trail conditions are expected through the weekend and people are asked to avoid several trails and areas due to mud.

Due to light snow and rain this week, many trails in the Ridge to Rivers system are muddy when temperatures are above freezing. If you are planning to hike, run or ride this weekend, head out early when the trails are still frozen to prevent damage.

If you start leaving tracks, turn around. Using muddy trails causes damage due to the makeup of the soil that is prevalent throughout the Boise Foothills.

These are the trails and areas to definitely avoid this weekend:



Polecat Loop in Polecat Reserve

Table Rock trails

Sweet Connie Trail off Bogus Basin Road

Cottonwood Creek Trail in Military Reserve

Bucktail Trail, Two Point Trail and Ridge Crest Trail in Military Reserve

Full Sail Trail near Hillside Junior High School

Trails in the Hidden Springs area

Boise Parks and Recreation A picture of muddy trails on Polecat Loop.

Owl's Roost #57 is a recommended all-weather, beginner trail in Hulls Gulch Reserve that goes through a riparian area with lots of native vegetation. Bird watchers may see roosting owls on the .64-mile trail.

Ridge to Rivers posts daily trail conditions on its website and on its Facebook page.