Boise firefighters prepare for stair climb challenge in Seattle

BOISE, ID - The Boise Fire Department is collecting donations and getting ready to gain some altitude.

Twenty-eight firefighters will head to Seattle this weekend to climb the stairs of the Columbia Center, which is the second tallest building west of the Mississippi, while wearing their full gear.

“We’re going to wear out full structural turn-out gear, a helmet, and an SCBA, that self-contained breathing apparatus, and then we have to breathe through the mask,” said Richard Brown, team co-captain.

They’re doing it all to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Wednesday, March 7, as part of the stair climbing team was out at Black Rock Coffee in downtown Boise, to raise money for the cause.

“What gets me through that 69 flights the day of is thinking about the patients and what they’re going through,” said Dana Bergstrom, team member.

So far this year, Boise Fire’s Stairclimb Team has raised close to $47,000 for the LLS.

