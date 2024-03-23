Watch Now
Boise Fire responds to home that was fully engulfed in flames

Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 23, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — On March 22 at around 10:15 pm, Boise Fire was dispatched to a reported house fire on the 9200 block of West Ustick Road.

They arrived to find the 3 story home completely engulfed in flames.

Six fire engines and a ladder truck were able to bring the spread of the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival. Firefighters were spraying 3,000 gallons of water per minute at the height of the battle.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, though two dogs sadly died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

