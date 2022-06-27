Crews with the Boise Fire Department are urging extra caution after a grass fire burned 27 acres off Lake Hazel Road.

Officials responded to the fire around 1 p.m. Monday on Lake Hazel and Cole Road to find the fire fast moving due to 10-15 mph winds and threatening homes, according to BFD. Crews quickly protected the homes and began burn operations to reduce fuels in front of the houses. The fire was controlled before reaching any buildings but burned 27 acres, according to BFD.

A reminder to take extra precautions as grasses are drying up and can easily ignite. Around 1:00 pm today Boise Fire responded to a report of a grass fire with structures threatened on Lake Hazel and Cole Rd. Crews arrived to find the fire moving fast with 10-15 mph winds. pic.twitter.com/WKw1bnAhDk — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) June 27, 2022

Boise Fire officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation. No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently threatened, BFD reports.

People are urged to take extra precautions as temperatures increase and grasses are drying up to easily ignite.