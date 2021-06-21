Boise Fire responding to fire at old Valley View Elementary School

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE (11:38 a.m.): People living in the area of the fire should be aware of noxious smoke, according to Boise Fire. The streets affected are W. Pembrook Drive, Westchester Ave., Manchester Street and Golse Drive.

Traffic is blocked on Milwaukee between Ustick and Pembrook.

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.): Boise Fire reports they responded to a structure fire at the old Valley View Elementary School near Milwaukee and Bayhill at 9:39 Monday morning.

There are three ladder trucks and nine engines on the scene as of 10:49 a.m. Crews are working to make sure the fire does not spread to the new school behind it.

Demolition was underway outside the school and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Two minor injuries were reported from construction workers on scene and they are being treated by paramedics.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:48 a.m.): The Boise Fire Department is responding to a fire at a building being demolished on Milwaukee Street in Boise.

Norman Kahler, Idaho News 6

Boise Fire says there are no reports of any injuries at this time. PulsePoint, a 911-connected app that allows people to view and receive alerts being responded to, shows multiple units on scene, including Boise Fire and Boise Police. Idaho Power is also at the scene of the fire.

