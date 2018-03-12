Seattle, WA - Thousands of firefighters from across the country were fighting a different kind of fire Sunday.

About 2,000 firemen participated in the 27th annual Scott Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle.

The firefighters geared up and climbed 69 flights all to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Boise Fire Department Stair Climb team sent 28 firemen to compete.

According to the Scott Firefighter website, two Treasure Valley departments came in the top 10 out of 300 teams. Boise Fire Department Local 147 placed third in fundraising efforts with $42,698 while Nampa Fire Department raised $21,555.



For more information on the cause:while Nampa Fire Department placed 8th.

to: http://www.llswa.org/site/TR/Events/FirefighterStairclimb?team_id=66982&pg=team&fr_id=1560