Boise Fire Department waters refugee garden after pump fails

BOISE, Idaho — The Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel (CABI) is a synagogue in Boise that offers land and support to the refugee garden at North Latah Street.

However, due to a pump malfunction, the garden had gone without water for around two weeks. With rising summer temperatures and dry flower beds, members of the congregation knew they had to do something.

"We have had some malfunctions with the water supply before, people end up carrying buckets from the irrigation canal, which is, which is just not right," said CABI member Lawrence Shapiro.

It was at this point that members of CABI reached out to the fire department, explaining their situation and asking for assistance.

Within an hour of contact, the Boise Fire Department was on the scene, turning the event into a training exercise while spraying the flowerbeds with a refreshing mist.

The assistance preserved the garden which serves mostly Somali immigrants who came to the Valley about 15 years ago. The city says they will have the pump fixed by Friday, and thanks to the firefighters, the garden will be healthy in the meantime.