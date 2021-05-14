Boise Fire Department participating in LLS Firefighter Stairclimb at Camel's Back Park

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the Boise Fire Department will climb 1,356 steps at Camel's Back Park in full gear on Saturday. The event is part of the annual LLS Firefighter Stairclimb, which usually takes place in Seattle.

This is the 30th year the Stairclimb has taken place and over $20 million has been raised by the foundation. 100% of the proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Boise Fire Department has participated in this event since it started, but this is the second year doing it at Camel's Back Park. This year, the Boise Firefighter Stairclimb team consists of 13 firefighters, with many others from the department and surrounding fire departments joining to climb and show their support.

The team has been spending the last few months raising money, so far they have raised $29,169 of their $30,000 goal, holding the number one position for funds raised nationwide. The fundraising page for the team states, "Our in-person event may have been canceled, but cancer hasn’t been. Cancer is not canceled, but neither is hope.”