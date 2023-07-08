Boise Fire Department hosts Ignite Bootcamp for young men and women interested in fire service

BOISE, Idaho — This weekend the Boise Fire Department is hosting its Ignite boot camp for young men and women.

Ignite is a free program that allows teens who are interested in fire service to come learn about the job from people who do it.

Saturday's camp was specifically for young women, something the Boise Fire Department says is important.

“80% of our calls are medical calls, and if 50 percent of that population is female I think it’s important for us to represent that," said Kasey Hochmuhte, a Boise firefighter and the pioneer of the young women's Ignite camp. "I also think it’s important for us to get out here and do the jobs that we do because we do bring a different perspective.”

Saturday women firefighters from all over Idaho showed up in Boise to train the next generation of women in fire service. They used the hose, they cut open cars, did door entry, worked on ladders, and so much more.

It's something Hochmuhute thinks not only recruits women but also instills confidence in them that they can do anything in the fire service.

“I want to see more women in the fire force 'cause I think would be really cool," said Gloria Hampton, a senior in High School who has gone to the camp two years in a row.

Unlike most teens her age, Gloria says she knows exactly what she wants to do in life. After high school, she wants to study fire science and fire science administration in hopes of becoming a structural firefighter.

Hampton says the camp is fun, and she wants to start attending the camp that is for 18-24-year-olds next year.

"All the women are super fun and great to be around, everyone is really encouraging," Hampton said. "It’s all picking each other up and it kind of feels like we all have each other's back here. It’s just a super welcoming environment.”

For more information on Ignite Boot Camp, visit the city's website.

