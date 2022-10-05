Boise Fire crews isolate ammonia leak in downtown Boise, ask people to avoid area

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire crews responded to an ammonia leak in downtown Boise Wednesday morning, temporarily closing off several roads.

Crews isolated the leak but will continue working on the scene in the 500 block of S. 15th Street. Boise Fire officials ask people to continue to avoid the area.

Boise Fire is working a hazardous material incident involving an ammonia leak near 15th and Front. A Code Red Alert has been issued asking neighbors within 500 feet to please shut your doors and windows and turn off your heating and cooling system. (1/2) — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) October 5, 2022

The leak was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 15th and Front Street, according to Boise Fire. A Code Red alert was sent asking those in the area within 500 feet to close windows and doors and to turn off heating and cooling systems.