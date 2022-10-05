Watch Now
Boise Fire crews isolate ammonia leak in downtown Boise, ask people to avoid area

AJ Howard, Idaho News 6
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 05, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire crews responded to an ammonia leak in downtown Boise Wednesday morning, temporarily closing off several roads.

Crews isolated the leak but will continue working on the scene in the 500 block of S. 15th Street. Boise Fire officials ask people to continue to avoid the area.

The leak was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 15th and Front Street, according to Boise Fire. A Code Red alert was sent asking those in the area within 500 feet to close windows and doors and to turn off heating and cooling systems.

