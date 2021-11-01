Boise Farmers Market Winter Market online store opens Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market online store opens on Tuesday for the drive-thru market.

The online store is open from 7 a.m. on Tuesday through 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Customers place their orders and choose a pickup time for Saturday.

Pickup hours on Saturday are from 9 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. The winter market runs for seven Saturdays, November 6 through December 18.

The winter drive-thru market will take place outside the Payette Brewing warehouse at 733 S. Pioneer Street. People will enter off of Shoreline Drive onto Pioneer Pathway and drive alongside the buildings and the fence to just outside the warehouse doors to pick up their orders.

Boise Farmers Market

The order distribution will happen using the same drive-thru method used this summer. Orders will be filled inside the warehouse and brought outside for pickup.

The market features local produce, protein and prepared foods. There will also be holiday-focused items like dates, dried beans, desserts, holiday gifts, holiday cookies, wreaths, and more.

For more information on the BFM Winter Market, click here.