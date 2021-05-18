Boise Farmers Market walk-thru market opening Memorial Day weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market is getting ready to welcome people in person once again.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has operated with a drive-thru system but starting Memorial Day weekend, there will be a walk-thru market along with the drive-thru version. It will be similar to past markets and will have plenty of room for social distancing.

Masks will be required at this time as social distancing can't be guaranteed. People are asked to focus on shopping while inside the market to keep crowds minimal and provide a safe shopping space. There will be food and drinks available for purchase that can be consumed in a designated area.

The walk-thru market opens May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-thru hours will be shortened to 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. and the pickup locations will shift slightly, but remain on the same lot.