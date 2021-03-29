Boise Farmers Market to start taking online orders Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market Drive-Thru online store opens on March 30 and the first pickup is on April 3. The online store opens at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and people have until Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. to pick fresh produce, meat and other locally made products.

The store has new features this year to make the process easier. Now, you will be able to order and reserve a time for pick-up all in the BFM online store. There is also a new enhanced search field to make it easier to find specific items, like soap. You can also use the search field to look for keywords, like "gift" or "Easter."

This year you can also shop by categories, producers, or attributes. The attributes section has a lot to choose from, including SNAP-eligible or Double Up Food Bucks Eligible. People can also narrow it down to gluten-free foods.

Organizers say to make sure the phone number and email address in your customer profile are the best ways to reach you. If there is an issue with your order, you will be contacted by the info in your profile.

it is also important to shop early and make sure to confirm your order after you place your first item in your basket. All additional items will confirm automatically. If you don't confirm right away and inventory runs out, items will disappear from your order. Inventory will increase as the weeks go by.

You can add more items to your order or take some off while the store is open. Orders cannot be changed once the store is closed and unconfirmed orders will not be filled. Producers get their pick lists immediately once the store is closed.

If you didn't reserve a time to pick up your order, then it is not complete. Remember to follow the prompts to reserve a pick-up time and write it down so you know when to arrive on Saturday. Detailed pickup instructions will be sent to everyone who placed an order on Fridays.