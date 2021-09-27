Boise Farmers Market reopens walk-thru market, no vaccine proof or test required

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market will be back open for drive-thru and walk-thru shopping this Saturday. The market announced Monday that there will be no vaccine requirement or negative COVID-19 test to shop the market.

The walk-thru market will be open as "essential services only" with enhanced safety protocols. The market is being classified as an essential services market because of the focus on fresh food and to-go food sales.

Organizers are working closely with city staff and say the market is permitted through the special events process.

"We will require masking. We will require 6-foot distancing and you will see when you arrive the market is fenced and there are only two entrances and that is just to give us an opportunity to talk to all of our customers are their way in to reinforce the guidelines with each person," said Tamara Cameron, Boise Farmers Market manager.

The new protocols and safety amendments being implemented will allow for both drive-thru and walk-thru operations through October.

“I’m grateful to the Boise Farmers Market for coming forward with a strong health and safety plan to continue providing essential food services to our community in light of the need for increased protocols,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “We at the city are committed to making sure residents have access to fresh local ingredients, especially those who rely on assistance programs like SNAP or P-EBT cards to put healthy food on the table for their families.”

Due to the social nature of the market, a variety of additional health and safety amendments will be enforced, including:



Boise Farmers Market will be fenced with two entrances.

Boise Farmers Market will offer essential services only, as outlined by the office of the governor.

Masks are required and will be worn over the nose and mouth at all times.

Vendors will not sell to unmasked customers or customers wearing a mask inappropriately.

Social distancing will be required onsite.

Hand sanitizing stations will be offered.

All hot food and coffee will be To-Go, to be consumed outside the market footprint.

No food or drink will be allowed to be consumed in the market footprint.

"For our farmers, this is the height of the harvest season," said Cameron. "The frost will come soon no doubt that in the next few weeks we might get a killing frost. But right now while we can we really need to support our farmers while we have this abundance of harvest. This is the time most of our farmers make the most money. So, we need to continue to support them."