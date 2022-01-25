Boise Farmer's Market opens vendor applications

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmer's Market has opened its vendor applications for the 2022 season.

They're looking for farmers, ranchers, and others who'd like to take part in the market!

"We will consider all growers and producers, including but not limited to: vegetables and fruit, meat, cheese and other dairy, baked goods, preserved foods, prepared foods, on-site foods, and herbal/medicinal preparations," market officials said in a press release. "We also will consider artisans whose products are kitchen, food and, or, garden-related."

The deadline for first-round applications is February 4th.

The Boise Farmers Market will open the first Saturday in April (April 2nd) with both the BFM Walk-thru and Drive-Thru markets.