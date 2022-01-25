Watch
News

Actions

Boise Farmer's Market opens vendor applications

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Boise Farmers Market
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 06:35:14-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmer's Market has opened its vendor applications for the 2022 season.

They're looking for farmers, ranchers, and others who'd like to take part in the market!

"We will consider all growers and producers, including but not limited to: vegetables and fruit, meat, cheese and other dairy, baked goods, preserved foods, prepared foods, on-site foods, and herbal/medicinal preparations," market officials said in a press release. "We also will consider artisans whose products are kitchen, food and, or, garden-related."

The deadline for first-round applications is February 4th.

The Boise Farmers Market will open the first Saturday in April (April 2nd) with both the BFM Walk-thru and Drive-Thru markets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light