Boise Farmers Market opens up for the season

Boise - A sure sign of spring in the Treasure Valley kicked off this morning with the first Saturday farmers market of the season. Year after year Treasure valley residents explore the locally-sourced food options and set up in the parking lot at 10th and Grove in downtown Boise.

From baked goods to locally grown veggies, shoppers got the chance to browse from about 60 different vendors. Saturday's rain did not stop people from purchasing their favorite goods.

"We got eggs from a farm that we know are fresh grown. And we like coming here and buying things versus from somewhere that you just don't know," said Kama Barnett.

Organizers say rain or shine the Boise Farmers Market will take place every Saturday in Downtown Boise until October. The market will then move indoors through December.