Boise Farmers Market opens Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market will start up again on Saturday, April 2. Both the walk-thru and drive-thru will be open at 1500 Shoreline Drive in Boise starting at 9 a.m.

The community is invited to join an opening day celebration at 8:50 a.m. then browse through the market to find fresh produce and proteins from more than 60 local farmers, ranchers and vendors.

“The farmers market is a great place to be and it's the only place where you could really deal directly with the person who produced the food,” market manager Tamara Cameron said. “At the Boise Farmers market, we are an ag-focused farmers market. That means, we’ll have a lot of fresh produce, a lot of great local protein, from chicken to beef to pork even rabbit and goat and also, we have seafood. We have a couple of local fishermen who catch fish in Alaska and bring it back for us.”

Aside from the fresh fruits, veggies and meats, you can also find more onsite, like fresh bread, desserts, tamales, pasta and more — all made from local ingredients.

You can also place your order ahead of time — and use the farmer’s market drive-thru.

“We do have a group of customers who prefer the drive-thru. They are still not feeling like they want to get out of their cars, or they are just in a hurry on Saturday and they want to be able to eat local fresh food,” Cameron said. “But what we suggest is you order the things you know for sure you want at the drive-thru, pick them up and park and then come and walk through the regular market for your farmers market community.”

The drive-thru online store will be open weekly from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Then, you can pick up your order between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Click here to sign in and start an order.

“No masks required, we still suggest that you use 6-foot social distancing just because its polite, but we are open like a regular farmers market," Cameron said. "Come on down and enjoy the day and there will be music, we’ll have free bags to giveaway and all of our vendors will be here. It will be a lot of fun.”

The Boise Farmers Market also accepts SNAP/EBT and offers a Double Up Food Bucks match of up to $20 that can be used for fresh produce or produce bearing plants.