Boise Farmers Market closes walk-thru market this Saturday, extends online shopping hours

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market announced Wednesday the walk-thru area will be closed this Saturday, September 25.

The Boise Farmers Market board and staff decided "for a variety of reasons" to cancel the walk-thru market, according to a news release. The community is encouraged to shop the drive-thru and the online store will now close at noon on Thursday.

Organizers say they will be working closely with the City of Boise to find a plan that "honors our commitment to safety, public health and supports our farmers, and makers."

Earlier this week, the market announced visitors will need to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within the last 48 hours for the walk-thru market. Organizers said the new requirements may change and people will be informed as soon as possible.

For more information on the drive-thru market and to place an order, click here.