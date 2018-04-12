Boise family featured on "Tiny House, Big Living" episode

BOISE, Idaho - Samantha and Jake Salinas' North End tiny home will be featured on Thursday night's episode of "Tiny House, Big Living" on DIY Network.

Samantha's career as an interior designer and Jake's background in architecture and construction created the perfect framework for trying something new when it came to where they would live.

"Tiny living intrigued us early on," Samantha said. "My parents ended up building here in the North End area and it kind of just dawned on us."

The Salinas' 400 sq. ft. home is located on the back portion of Samantha's parent's lot. It will be used as a pool or guest home when the couple decides to move.

During construction, Samantha posted a picture of the framing on Instagram where it was spotted by the creators of the show.

With a baby on the way, the couple had a short, eight-week timeframe to finish the house.

"I said, well, we're not slowing down because I'm going to have a baby," Samantha said. "They were like, we want to come, and so I said you are more than welcome, and they made it happen."

They pair said tiny living isn't for everyone, but for those willing to give up some space and belongings, it may be an option to get a desired living location.

"Everyone knows the housing market is booming and it's hard to find property," Samantha said. "There are bidding wars out there, so this kind of living was our solution."

With a growing family, the Salinases say they will eventually need more space but not more possessions.

"Don't be afraid to downsize," Jake said.

The Salinas' episode of "Tiny House, Big Living" airs on DIY Network at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 12.