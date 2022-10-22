Boise Entrepreneur Weeks starts on Monday, but first they played dodgeball

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Entrepreneur Week runs from Monday through Friday, it's one of the biggest events of its kind in the west featuring around 140 different events during the week.

"That is everything from talks, workshops, panels about starting your own business, fundraising, marketing anything you could think of to be successful as an entrepreneur," said Nick Crabbs who has been planning this conference for eight months. "I'm really looking forward to it."

But before it officially starts, Boise Entrepreneur Week kicked off with a fun event on Saturday where teams competed against each other in dodgeball at the Rec Center on Boise State's campus.

"It’s really just something different, something fun and a little goofy," said Crabbs, who works at Vinyl in Boise. "Entrepreneur week is already the anti-conference we try to be different."

The dodgeball tournament raises money to help pay for lodging and travel for college students through out the region, we watched a couple matches and in one of them team St. Luke's came away victorious.

"Dodgeball is really fun," said Lexi Jensen of St. Luke's. "Once we got our groove we found our pace and that's when we caught back up and ended up winning."

Boise Entrepreneur Week features nine different tracks including starting and growing a business, talent, tech, youth, futurism, food, capital, housing innovation and medtech, Jensen is one of the co-chairs on the medtech track.

"Boise Entrepreneur Week is a wonderful place for us to put ourselves out there," said Jensen. "People haven’t thought of St. Luke’s as a member of the community in entrepreneurship, we are excited to get involved and that’s why we are here this year."

Boise Entrepreneur Week will give out $300,000 in a pitch competition, the event features dozens of speakers and they will host a block party on Thursday night at JUMP.

General admission to the conference is free, people can purchase VIP tickets and for a complete schedule of the event click here.